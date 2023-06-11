Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 1.40. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after acquiring an additional 87,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,782,000 after buying an additional 62,618 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.