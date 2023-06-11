Sprinklr, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sprinklr in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE CXM opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.10, a PEG ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 0.95. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 2,541,609 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,061,649 shares of company stock worth $13,579,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

