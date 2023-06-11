SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSPG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.35) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.04) to GBX 340 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 316.43 ($3.93).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.40) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 250.16. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.48). The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27,340.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.40.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). In other SSP Group news, insider Tim Lodge bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £12,777.60 ($15,884.63). Also, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,015.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,306. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

