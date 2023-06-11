Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $22.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

