Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$96.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Dollarama Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.
About Dollarama
Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollarama (DLMAF)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.