Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$96.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.