StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 24,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916 in the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

