StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
