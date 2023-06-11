StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.