StockNews.com Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.
MacroGenics Stock Performance
Shares of MGNX opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.90.
Institutional Trading of MacroGenics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 132.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 208.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.
About MacroGenics
MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
