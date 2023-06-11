StockNews.com Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of MGNX opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 132.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 208.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 51,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

