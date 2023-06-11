StockNews.com Downgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Hold

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $566,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,063,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

