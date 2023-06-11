StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.