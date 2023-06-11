StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Isoray stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

