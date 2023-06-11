StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.74. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,872 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 817,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.