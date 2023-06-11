StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Further Reading

