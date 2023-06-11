StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. Research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

