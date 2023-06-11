StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %

NYMX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

