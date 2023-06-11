StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.2 %
NYMX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.82.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
