StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of RVP stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.
Featured Articles
