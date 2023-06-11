StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Price Performance
XELB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.
