StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XCel Brands, Inc engages in the design, production, marketing, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods and other consumer products. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Halston, C Wonder, Longaberger, and Lori Goldstein brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.