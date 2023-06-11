StockNews.com Upgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Strong-Buy

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

