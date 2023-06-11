StockNews.com Upgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to “Buy”

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Harsco Stock Down 2.8 %

HSC stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,905,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 98,651 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

