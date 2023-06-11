StockNews.com Upgrades Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) to “Hold”

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.83. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.48 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 118.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $419,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

