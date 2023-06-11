StockNews.com Upgrades RB Global (NYSE:RBA) to “Hold”

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

RBA opened at $55.27 on Friday. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.29.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,299.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

