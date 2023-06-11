Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 45.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

