STV Group (LON:STVG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON STVG opened at GBX 246 ($3.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of -0.02. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($2.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 315 ($3.92).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

