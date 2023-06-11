SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SSY opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.