Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $261.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.67. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $270.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock worth $13,922,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

