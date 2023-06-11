Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.29.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 11.43%.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.