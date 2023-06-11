SVB Leerink Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.94). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

ZNTL opened at $23.43 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,373,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after acquiring an additional 857,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,327 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $729,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 27,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $729,465.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 463,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,197.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

