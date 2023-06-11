Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,785,000 shares traded.

Symphony International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.42 million, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 44.52 and a quick ratio of 26.80.

Symphony International Company Profile

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

