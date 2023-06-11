Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $124.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $149.96.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

