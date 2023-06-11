Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $177.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

NYSE:TGT opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.14. Target has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $183.89.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

