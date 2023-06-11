Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 47,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 123,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Specifically, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,658,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,720 shares of company stock valued at $954,325 over the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on TARS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $483.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

