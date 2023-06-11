TD Securities Cuts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

North West Stock Performance

TSE NWC opened at C$34.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.00. North West has a 1-year low of C$30.55 and a 1-year high of C$40.49.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$593.60 million during the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that North West will post 2.7708484 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

