Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,025,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891,337 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $227,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 343,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,880,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,600,000 after buying an additional 1,034,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,286,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,351,000 after buying an additional 1,544,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.