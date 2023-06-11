Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $521.03 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $521.03 million and approximately $46.96 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002339 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002995 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,376,951,318 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,723,731,779 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.