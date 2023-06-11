Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %
TBNK stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About Territorial Bancorp
Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.
