Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

TBNK stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. Territorial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

About Territorial Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

