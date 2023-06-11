Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.85) in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 270 ($3.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 308 ($3.83).

Tesco Stock Performance

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 261.90 ($3.26) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.59. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 285.30 ($3.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,619.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesco Increases Dividend

About Tesco

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

