Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $50,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,418,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,871,000 after buying an additional 524,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,036,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 604.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 747,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 641,282 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

