Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Holdings Lifted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT opened at $65.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

