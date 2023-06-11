Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27,681.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 276.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 824,209 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

