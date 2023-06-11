The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Allstate Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.