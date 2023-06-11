The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.73.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

