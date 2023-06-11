The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,152,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $97,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

BK stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

