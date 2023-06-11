The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,676 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $73,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $44.43 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

