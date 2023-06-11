The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

