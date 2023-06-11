The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $150.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,852.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.64. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $110.77 and a 12-month high of $149.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,796.40%.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

