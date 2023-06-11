The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,517 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of J. M. Smucker worth $58,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

SJM stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -165.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.51 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,601 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

