The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

New York Times Stock Down 0.6 %

NYT stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New York Times by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

