The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.58.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
New York Times Stock Down 0.6 %
NYT stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. New York Times has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $42.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New York Times by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
