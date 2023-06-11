The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $304,430. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNC opened at $128.93 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average is $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.