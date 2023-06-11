The Real Brokerage Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Brokerage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Brokerage’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 126.53%.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $252.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.74. Real Brokerage has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

