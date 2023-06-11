Tom Quigley Acquires 400,000 Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS) Stock

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) insider Tom Quigley purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($14,917.95).

Velocys Stock Performance

LON VLS opened at GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £32.48 million, a PE ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 1.11. Velocys plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.30 ($0.09). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

