Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Raised to “Outperform” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$88.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$85.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.43.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:TD opened at C$79.12 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$76.32 and a 1-year high of C$94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

